3 Ways the Atlanta Falcons can win free agency in 2023
Terry Fontenot has a chance to win free agency for the Atlanta Falcons if he uses a wealth of cap space wisely. Only the Chicago Bears have the ability to add more impact players this off-season with Atlanta second in cap with well over $60 million.
The team’s clear needs are right tackle, help at safety, WR2, defensive line depth, and a capable pass rusher. Outside of Kaleb McGary and Rashaan Evans Atlanta has already retained all of their high-impact players from the 2022 season recently bringing back Lorenzo Carter on a two-year team-friendly deal.
Atlanta’s path to winning free agency is clearly to continue this approach while adding in a few high-paying veteran deals. The majority of Atlanta’s focus should be on the draft and continuing to add depth to a roster that is one solid off-season away from ten wins and returning to serious playoff contention.