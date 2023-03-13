Fansided
3 Ways the Atlanta Falcons can win free agency in 2023

Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) celebrates after intercepting a pass from Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) celebrates after intercepting a pass from Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports /
Feb 28, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports /

Terry Fontenot has a chance to win free agency for the Atlanta Falcons if he uses a wealth of cap space wisely. Only the Chicago Bears have the ability to add more impact players this off-season with Atlanta second in cap with well over $60 million.

The team’s clear needs are right tackle, help at safety, WR2, defensive line depth, and a capable pass rusher. Outside of Kaleb McGary and Rashaan Evans Atlanta has already retained all of their high-impact players from the 2022 season recently bringing back Lorenzo Carter on a two-year team-friendly deal.

Atlanta’s path to winning free agency is clearly to continue this approach while adding in a few high-paying veteran deals. The majority of Atlanta’s focus should be on the draft and continuing to add depth to a roster that is one solid off-season away from ten wins and returning to serious playoff contention.

