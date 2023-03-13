3 Ways the Atlanta Falcons can win free agency in 2023
1. Sign Jessie Bates and a top pass rusher to pair with Lorenzo Carter
Atlanta finally has the cap space and the draft picks to fix their defensive issues with the most obvious being the lack of help at safety and very little pass rush. Atlanta brought back Lorenzo Carter on a team-friendly deal that allows the team continued flexibility to bring in a top pass-rushing option whether that is Leonard Floyd, Khalil Mack, or landing one of this year’s top pass-rushing prospects.
Atlanta’s defensive line needs to be the priority bringing in upgrades will make life far easier for Carter and Grady Jarrett and should result in an uptick in production from both players.
Bates is the quickest fix for Atlanta’s secondary allowing the team to continue to build around A.J. Terrell and develop its young corners.
Signing Bates will cost Atlanta, however, it is a move that will be well worth it for a player who has playoff experience and is still in the middle of his prime seasons.