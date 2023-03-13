Predicting Atlanta Falcons defensive starters prior to free agency
What could the Atlanta Falcons’ starting defense look like in 2023?
Following our free agency prediction for who the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive starters could be prior to the commencement of free agency, we will duplicate it on the other side of the ball.
Defense has long been a problem in Atlanta which is why they are expected to spend a lot of money and draft picks on the unit. They are also hoping that new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen can turn the unit around but much of it will depend on the talent he has to work with. Right now, there isn’t enough of it but that is exactly why we have free agency and the draft.
We will get right to it, starting with the defensive tackle position that will look very familiar.
DT: Grady Jarrett, Ta’Quon Graham
This is an underrated group for the Falcons. We know how good Grady Jarrett is but many do not know how good Ta’Quon Graham was playing prior to his injury last year. He is a legit talent and we can only hope he will be fully healthy to start the season.
We all would love to see Javon Hargrave next to Grady Jarrett and while he could be worth the money, I don’t envision Terry Fontenot giving him the $100 million contract that he could end up landing.
The new addition, David Onyemata, will be a de-facto starter with Graham as well.