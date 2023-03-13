Ranking 5 big-name free agents Falcons are most likely to sign
2 of 5
4. Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Cleveland Browns
The former first-overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft has had one weird ride in the league over the past nine years. He has spent the past two seasons with the Browns and will now move on after criticizing the organization.
The Atlanta Falcons could be a good fit for the uber-talented player who has never put it all together. While he hasn’t lived up to the number-one billing, he is still a versatile player.
Atlanta could really use him and there have been inklings about them being interested. It will be interesting to see how much teams are willing to pay for the former Gamecock after having just two sacks in 12 games in 2022.
While two sacks are nothing worth talking about, are we sure that isn’t an upgrade for the Falcons?