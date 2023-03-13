Fansided
Ranking 5 big-name free agents Falcons are most likely to sign

Nov 20, 2022, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) is unable to collect a pass as Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) defends in the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) is introduced before the game between the Browns and the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
4. Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Cleveland Browns

The former first-overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft has had one weird ride in the league over the past nine years. He has spent the past two seasons with the Browns and will now move on after criticizing the organization.

The Atlanta Falcons could be a good fit for the uber-talented player who has never put it all together. While he hasn’t lived up to the number-one billing, he is still a versatile player.

Atlanta could really use him and there have been inklings about them being interested. It will be interesting to see how much teams are willing to pay for the former Gamecock after having just two sacks in 12 games in 2022.

While two sacks are nothing worth talking about, are we sure that isn’t an upgrade for the Falcons?

