Ranking 5 big-name free agents Falcons are most likely to sign
3. Nate Davis, OG, Tennessee Titans
Arthur Smith is the Falcons’ head coach, Arthur Smith came from the Tennessee Titans in 2021, Nate Davis is a free agent from the Titans, Falcons have a hole at offensive guard—I really don’t think you needed me to point that out.
Nate Davis just makes a lot of sense for Atlanta, assuming he can flip sides and play left guard. He has been manning the Titans’ guard spot since he made his debut against the Falcons back in 2019.
He is one of the top offensive guards on the market, so get ready to spend. Spotrac projects a three-year, $22 million contract, which equates to $7.4 million per year. I think that is a conservative projection. If Terry Fontenot can pull him in for that much then that would be a steal.
The one thing that could keep the team from pursuing Nate Davis is the fact that Chris Lindstrom is in the last year of his deal and he certainly needs to be extended.