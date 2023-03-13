Fansided
Ranking 5 big-name free agents Falcons are most likely to sign

Nov 20, 2022, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) is unable to collect a pass as Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) defends in the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports /
Dec 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) makes the catch against Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) makes the catch against Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports /

1. Jessie Bates, S, Cincinnati Bengals

We all know that nothing is certain in the NFL but it almost feels certain that the Atlanta Falcons will sign Jessie Bates—as long as we haven’t jinxed it by now.

There has been no shortage of reports linking the team with the top free-agent safety. It originally started out with Bates having dinner with his agent, Kyle Pitts, Casey Hayward, and A.J. Terrell. Then there have been the occasional reports saying Bates is as good as gone from the Bengals and the Falcons are his top suitor.

Assuming the Falcons haven’t been illegally tampering, they will still need to work out a deal starting on Monday.

Ryan Nielsen would likely be the driving force behind this signing since he has always had quality safeties during his time in New Orleans. Bates would be an excellent signing that would bring leadership to a defensive backfield that already features A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward, and Richie Grant.

Keep a keen eye on the Falcons potentially signing the former Bengals All-Pro safety.

