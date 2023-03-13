Ranking 5 big-name free agents Falcons are most likely to sign
1. Jessie Bates, S, Cincinnati Bengals
We all know that nothing is certain in the NFL but it almost feels certain that the Atlanta Falcons will sign Jessie Bates—as long as we haven’t jinxed it by now.
There has been no shortage of reports linking the team with the top free-agent safety. It originally started out with Bates having dinner with his agent, Kyle Pitts, Casey Hayward, and A.J. Terrell. Then there have been the occasional reports saying Bates is as good as gone from the Bengals and the Falcons are his top suitor.
Assuming the Falcons haven’t been illegally tampering, they will still need to work out a deal starting on Monday.
Ryan Nielsen would likely be the driving force behind this signing since he has always had quality safeties during his time in New Orleans. Bates would be an excellent signing that would bring leadership to a defensive backfield that already features A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward, and Richie Grant.
Keep a keen eye on the Falcons potentially signing the former Bengals All-Pro safety.