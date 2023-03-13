Ranking 5 big-name free agents Falcons are most likely to sign
2. Marcus Davenport, DE, New Orleans Saints
Defensive ends, defensive ends, defensive ends, the Atlanta Falcons need defensive ends and that is why three of the four players on here play that position.
There isn’t a player on the open market that makes more sense for the Falcons than Davenport. Again, it is a position of need, Terry Fontenot was in NOLA when they drafted Davenport, and new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen has been Davenport’s positional coach for his entire NFL career.
He is considered the top available player at the position, even though he is coming off a season with just half of a sack. As bad as that may look, his advanced stats indicate a player who should have had a lot more than that.
He is as talented as they come but his health is a major question mark. If Fontenot is confident in his health then he is going to be a Falcon.