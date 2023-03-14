3 Reasons Heinicke is a perfect fit for the Atlanta Falcons
2. Atlanta can win games with Taylor, if Ridder isn’t the answer
The goal for the Falcons was a difficult one providing competition for Ridder without adding a threat at the position while being a player that Atlanta can win games with if forced into action. If the Falcons can win seven games with Mariota as their quarterback for the majority of a season with an easier schedule and improved roster there is zero reason to believe that Heinicke isn’t capable of winning 9-11 games.
Heinicke doesn’t throw a great deep ball but using his ability to get outside the pocket would thrive in Arthur Smith’s run-heavy offense. This is without adding much pressure to Ridder who will be given every chance to prove he is the long-term answer.
Atlanta perfectly walked the line between adding a quarterback the team can win with while avoiding adding a player who is going to be a clear threat to Ridder. It is the perfect backup option albeit one Atlanta slightly overpaid for.