3 Reasons Heinicke is a perfect fit for the Atlanta Falcons
3. Atlanta can start fresh at quarterback in 2024
This season the Falcons are going to give Desmond Ridder every chance to prove he is a starting quarterback in this league. If things go sideways now Atlanta has the perfect backup in Taylor Heinicke and still has the ability to move off of the veteran quarterback with minimal issues after this season.
Both Ridder and Heinicke are players the Falcons can easily move off of or commit to further depending on how the season plays out. The team is focused on building the roster the right way making it as easy as possible for a franchise quarterback and giving Ridder every chance to be that guy.
This is why it was wise not to chase top quarterback options this off-season. Signing Carr or Jimmy G. would have been a mistake that limits Atlanta’s ceiling not only this year but in the 2024 season. The Falcons perfectly planned the quarterback position giving Ridder his best chance while adding a reliable backup they can move off of if the team needs to start fresh in 2024.