Three First-Round Draft Fits for the Atlanta Falcons
2. Paris Johnson, Jr.
Arguably the best tackle in this draft adds immediate relief to a dilemma along the offensive line…and a possible long-term answer
Height: 6’4″
Weight: 313 lbs.
College: Ohio State
Who remembers the video of a high school tackle annihilating his competition and letting them know about it both during and afterward? Even while losing his helmet in the process, the nastiness of this five-star tackle continued to show itself through his play and the attitude he played with.
Needless to say, he more than backed up his trash talk from his high school days as Paris Johnson, Jr. is in talks of being the first offensive lineman taken this draft cycle.
Johnson, Jr. was an anchor on the exterior of an offensive line that ranked 14th in the nation in points per game. He was a pillar of consistency for the Buckeyes’ offensive line and was tabbed to protect CJ Stroud’s blind side. But what really separates him, in my eyes, is his ability to block in the run game.
His athleticism allows him to beat defenders to the point of attack and seal them off. There are times that he could show a bit more pop when he arrives and seems to be a bit raw in his technique. Even in pass protection, he has instances where he may lose initially but his athletic ability allows him to recover and anchor enough to keep the pocket clean.
According to Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, Johnson, Jr. has “versatility to play guard and tackle”, which makes me wonder what the plan would be if he was brought in. Would he be seen as a right tackle replacement for Kaleb McGary or is he the answer at left guard for 2023? Also, with Jake Matthews’ tenure getting closer and closer to its end, we have to start thinking about the future of the left tackle position. Could he be the answer that we are looking for? Either way, Johnson Jr.’s athleticism and raw ability (which I’m sure offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford can’t wait to get ahold of) constitutes yet another perfect draft fit for the Atlanta Falcons.