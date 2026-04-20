2026 Final NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock with a bonus of Atlanta's first pick

The 2026 NFL Draft starts on Thursday, and the Atlanta Falcons are without a first round pick. It still doesn't hurt to take a look at the draft before the Falcons pick so that there's knowledge of who could be there in the second, assuming they don't seriously consider trading down early on Day 2.

Atlanta traded away their 2026 first round pick back in the 2025 draft to select James Pearce Jr. and also pick up a third-round pick that later became part of the Xavier Watts trade up. Atlanta does have some needs to address, but they should be focused on best player available at their first pick.

However, their first pick won't come until pick 48, and we really have no idea how the board will look at the point. The draft always comes with chaos, and we have seen first-round talents fall to the middle of Day 2 before. But the best way to catch a glimpse of what to do at 48 is a first-round mock draft.

So let's break this down:

How the 2026 NFL Draft's first round could affect the Falcons' approach at 48

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

2. New York Jets: EDGE/LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

3. Arizona Cardinals: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

4. Tennessee Titans: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

5. New York Giants: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

6. Cleveland Browns: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

7. Washington Commanders: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

8. New Orleans Saints: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

9. Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Rueben Bain, Miami (FL)

10. New York Giants: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

11. Miami Dolphins: OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

12. Dallas Cowboys: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

13. Los Angeles Rams: OT Spencer Fano, Utah

14. Baltimore Ravens: OG Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

16. New York Jets: WR Jordan Tyson, Arizona State

17. Detroit Lions: OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

18. Minnesota Vikings: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

19. Carolina Panthers: OL Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

20. Dallas Cowboys: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

22. Los Angeles Chargers: DL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

23. Philadelphia Eagles: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

24. Cleveland Browns: WR Makai Lemon, USC

25. Chicago Bears: OT Blake Miller, Clemson

26. Buffalo Bills: EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

27. San Francisco 49ers: WR K.C. Concepcion, Texas A&M

28. Houston Texans: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

29. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

30. Miami Dolphins: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

31. New England Patriots: DL Peter Woods, Clemson

32. Seattle Seahawks: OG Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

Now to the real reason we're all here. Who are all the signs pointing to for the Atlanta Falcons first pick in the Matt Ryan, Ian Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski era?

After reading the tea leaves, it looks like the Falcons will be between two different positions based on the best available players. Based on how the team decides to rank these players will adjust who they end up selecting. But in the end, the best prospect for the Falcons to select at 48 will be:

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) is interviewed after the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

48. Atlanta Falcons: DL Christen Miller, Georgia

After the Falcons traded away Ruke Orhorhoro for Maason Smith, it suggested that they have a guy they really like in the second round that they might have ranked a bit higher than others. Smith fits more as a true 1-technique in the defense eating up double teams where Miller would fit better as a 3-technique and nickel-down nose tackle in the scheme.

Miller was decidedly better as a pass rusher than a run stuffer, but he does well enough with both and has the kind of frame the Falcons will want in the middle of their defense.