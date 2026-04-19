Matt Ryan may have helped Falcons get ahead of the pack with under-the-radar WR

Missouri slot receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. went on Up & Adams with Kay Adams this week and raved about his 30 visit with the Atlanta Falcons.

He revealed he even got a chance to talk with former NFL MVP and the Falcons’ new President of Football, Matt Ryan:

“That was crazy… He even acknowledged my game,” Coleman said about speaking with Ryan. “A guy you watch growing up, a guy you’d love to catch the ball from, he know who you are and watch you play… that’s just a blessing.”

For most prospects projected late on Day 3, a 30 visit is exposure. For Coleman though, it sounded like an evaluation. And with the allure of a future Hall of Famer in their building Falcons may be quietly positioning themselves ahead of the rest of the league in order to obtain his services.

Matt Ryan is placing the Atlanta Falcons in a good position with Kevin Coleman Jr.

At 5-foot-10 and, 180 pounds, Coleman’s calling card isn’t size. It’s separation, toughness in traffic, and yards after catch. He said it plainly at the Combine: “I’m going to get open… My catching ability is crazy… I’m a dog.”

Across four stops in as many college seasons (Jackson State, Louisville, Mississippi State, and Missouri) he posted 199 catches for 2,536 yards and 12 touchdowns, while housing a 67 yard punt return touchdown against Arkansas last season.

Atlanta makes more sense than anybody cause they don’t need a wide receiver early. With Drake London still the focal point, and free agent additions Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus rounding out the room, receiver is no longer a glaring draft priority.

Which is exactly why a player like Coleman makes so much sense. He doesn’t have to start or carry a lot of volume. He just has to do three things:

Win quickly from the slot Create after the catch Return punts

That’s a day 3 path to a roster spot in Stefanski’s offense. And the Falcons know it.

Even further, Coleman even said he could feel the culture inside the building: “You could tell they have culture in the building. A great group of guys.”

For a player who had to earn trust at four different programs, culture isn’t a throwaway line. It’s something he recognizes quickly. And having one of the greatest QBs of the generation leading your organization is good for culture within the facility.

Why the Falcons may already be in front

Kevin Coleman Jr. is currently projected as a sixth or seventh-round pick. Most teams at that stage are drafting traits, fliers, or depth. Atlanta, meanwhile, appears to be doing homework. Most teams will look at Coleman’s measurables and see a depth slot.

The Falcons appear to be looking at:

A return specialist

A quick-win slot for Stefanski’s spacing concepts

A player wired to prove himself daily

A personality that matches what they’re building

And, maybe most importantly, a player who already left Flowery Branch feeling like he belonged there.