Falcons’ dream NFL Draft scenario starts with 47 picks they can't control

According to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, the Atlanta Falcons’ perfect first round of the 2026 NFL Draft has nothing to do with a trade up, a surprise move, or a bold swing. It has everything to do with doing absolutely nothing.

Ballentine described Atlanta’s “dream scenario” like this: a deep class at wide receiver and edge rusher causes quality prospects to get pushed down the board, allowing the Falcons to land a true first-round talent with their first selection of the draft at No. 48 overall. It's not that crazy, honestly.

When you line that up with what general manager Ian Cunningham has been saying for weeks, it starts to sound like exactly how Atlanta is planning to attack this draft. It's the best player available, so if a blue-chip prospect is staring them in the face, they'll run that draft card up to the podium.

Here’s the big problem: The Falcons only have five selections in the upcoming draft: No. 48. No. 79. No. 122. No. 215. And No. 231. That’s it. They don’t have the ammo to dictate the draft. So their only path to value is if Round 1 breaks perfectly in front of them.

The Atlanta Falcons are rooting for chaos to break in their favor in the 2026 NFL Draft

And when you look at the Falcons’ mock drafts, a pattern jumps out…

WR Germie Bernard. Linked by multiple mockers, Bernard is viewed as a polished route runner who would immediately complement Drake London rather than duplicate him. That fits the “top-heavy playmaker room” description analysts keep pointing to.

DT Lee Hunter. A true nose tackle with size and production. Multiple analysts, including those at NFL.com, see him as an immediate fix for the interior that hasn’t been the same since Grady Jarrett left.

EDGE R Mason Thomas. The kind of explosive edge talent that usually doesn’t sniff the second round unless the position group pushes itself down the board.

DT Caleb Banks. A “top-20 talent” per ESPN’s Field Yates who could fall due to injury concerns.

Why the Falcons are rooting for a weird Round 1

Falcons' GM Ian Cunningham has talked about aligning three things: Coaching vision, scouting evaluation, and analytics. Then letting the board dictate the value.

If quarterbacks go earlier than expected, teams reach on corners and tackles, and the receiver and edge depth causes a run that pushes quality into Round 2, that’s when Pick 48 stops feeling like the middle of the second round and rather the back end of Round 1.

The Atlanta Falcons might walk to the podium on Friday night and select a player that most teams had graded 20-25 picks higher. And that’s the exact scenario they’re quietly preparing for.