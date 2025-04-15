3 2025 NFL Draft targets to help Michael Penix Jr. avoid 'bust' label

The Atlanta Falcons are still getting ripped by the football world for their mismanagement of the Kirk Cousins situation, but they did manage to stumble backward into a possible franchise quarterback when they selected Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While Penix was able to show some flashes of quality play in his first three starts last season, he is far from a sure thing. Even with standouts like Bijan Robinson and Drake London on the roster, Penix's success is dependent on Terry Fontenot continuing to build an offense that can do damage around him.

While the Falcons need to add some defensive stars to this roster during the 2025 NFL Draft, Fontenot and Raheem Morris could easily justify picking one of these players in the name of building an idiot-proof offense that can take Penix from a good prospect to a great quarterback.

3 NFL Draft targets to help Michael Penix Jr. avoid 'bust' label

3. Jared Wilson, IOL, Georgia

The Falcons have a solid offensive line, even with the loss of Drew Dalman. However, center has become the weakest spot on their line after the Bears poached him, which could put the Falcons in line to select one of the best interior athletes in this class in Wilson.

Wilson has just one year of starting experience in college, and he isn't the most powerful center in the game, but with movement skills that put him in a tier all his own when compared to other Day 2 linemen, Wilson could get a chance to star right away if he comes to Atlanta.

2. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

Kyle Pitts is a solid starting tight end in the NFL, but when compared to the hype he came into the NFL with, he is, without question, a big disappointment. If the Falcons don’t want to pay him, they could take advantage of a very deep tight end class and pick a player like Arroyo.

Like Wilson, Arroyo is another one-year wonder who only hit his stride after linking up with projected No. 1 pick Cam Ward. Even in that singular season, Arroyo has set himself apart as a possible Penix running mate due to his tremendous ability to slice up zone coverage, raw speed, and soft hands.

1. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Golden has leapfrogged teammate Isaiah Bond and established himself as the No. 2 wide receiver in this class behind Tetairoa McMillan. With 4.30 speed making him a terrific downfield threat, Golden and Drake London could make for a very stylistically interesting duo that gives defenses some headaches.

Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud are not close to the same tier of receiver as London. In order to run an approximation of the Sean McVay offense that offensive coordinator Zac Robinson comes from, they need a speedy Y receiver like Golden in the mix.