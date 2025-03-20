Falcons 2025 NFL Draft: Georgia C Jared Wilson Scouting Report

In a league where quality interior offensive line play is harder to find than ever before, teams like the Atlanta Falcons will take a great deal of interest in Georgia center Jared Wilson after blowing up the NFL Combine.

Wilson's athletic ability could help him become a quality starter in an offense that is not to dissimilar from many of the Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan-adjacent schemes that have populated the NFL in recent years.

While by no means a perfect center prospect, there are many traits Wilson has under his belt that could help him make a smooth transition to the professional ranks. Will teams be willing to put up with his developmental bumps.

Georgia C Jared Wilson 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes

Height: 6-3

Weight: 310

Recruiting: 2021 3-star, No. 450 national, No. 31 IOL, No. 23 NC

Positives

Premium athlete on the interior, his 4.84 40-yard dash and arguably the best lateral mobility of any center in this class will help him stand up to NFL athletes.

Shows great aggression when he gets to the second level as a run-blocker, could thrive in a scheme where he has to pull in wide sweep runs.

Tremendous mental processor who can quickly identify complex twists and stunts, helped him become a solid pass protector against NFL athletes.

Wilson maybe the most athletic interior lineman in the class, and his traits really shine when he has to be on the move. His combination of solid short-area footwork and mobility will appeal to teams who love working with raw balls of athletic clay.

Wilson's ability to handle more complex stunts and pressures that often overwhelm younger guards suggests that he could evolve into a player who comes into an offense and won't be scared by the complexity of an NFL defense.

Negatives

Doesn't play up to his listed size very often, can often get bullrushed by bigger tackles due to iffy lower body strength.

Shown to be susceptible to explosive first steps from interior defensive tackles, short arm length makes it tough for him to initially disrupt rushers.

Only one year of solid starting experience, could get him tagged as a bit of a raw project.

Wilson may not produce the best results right out of the gate, as he can often be overwhelmed by more powerful players. Wilson is a raw player, as he only has one year of truly high-end production as a starter.

Making Wilson a star will depend almost entirely on figuring out a way to bulk him up and get him to pass protect with a bit more power. Without it, he might not be able to wiggle into a starting lineup.

Jared Wilson NFL Player Comparison: Cam Jurgens

Jurgens isn't the biggest lineman in the world, but his ability to handle the most athletic tackles on the interior has made him a valuable member of the champion Eagles. Wilson will need to study his film.

Jared Wilson 2025 NFL Draft Grade: Late 2nd Round

Wilson's athletic profile is in line with the numbers that many of the best players in the NFL at his position have put up. A rough year one could be followed by some Pro Bowls in the near future.