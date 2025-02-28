3 Atlanta Falcons in danger of losing their jobs this offseason

Much of the Atlanta Falcons' problems lie with roster holes, not ineffective players. On paper, they have an offense set in stone but the same cannot be said about the defense. They need an infusion of talent after another subpar year from the unit.

Throughout the offseason, there will be plenty of faces entering the building; many of which will kick a player down the depth chart or off the roster. Let's look at the three players not guaranteed their positioning on the depth chart next season.

1. Falcons will explore options with tight end Kyle Pitts

It has been frustrating watching Kyle Pitts these last three years. After an exceptional rookie season, it appeared like the young playmaker was ready for an all-time great career. Instead, it has been an annual Kyle Pitts is ready for a bounce-back season narrative.

It is no secret that the Falcons would move on from Pitts for the right price. He has been too inconsistent to count on and it would be best for both sides to split this offseason.

However, this would spark the question: How will the Falcons replace their pass-catching tight end?

2. Falcons could move on from two veteran defensive tackles

Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata are two of the team's top cut candidates. They are both on the downtrend of their career and releasing them would clear up over $20 million in cap space combined.

With younger options like Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus, and Zach Harrison waiting in the wings, keeping the two veterans makes sense. The only issue would be replacing their veteran leadership -- especially true for Grady Jarrett.

Even if they survive the offseason, both will see a decrease in snaps played in 2025.

3. Falcons have decisions to make with kicker Younghoe Koo

It wasn't a good year for Younghoe Koo, that is for sure. He was one of the league's most inaccurate kickers before finishing his season on injured reserve.

Not having a reliable kicker changes seasons and the Falcons cannot afford to lose games because their kicker can't make long field goals. Releasing Koo would save over $4 million but it seems more likely the Falcons will bring in competition for their once-reliable kicker.