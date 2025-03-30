3 Atlanta Falcons players under an unfair amount of pressure in 2025

With a casual offseason thus far, the Atlanta Falcons have put a lot of pressure on numerous players in 2025. Their limited cap space has limited the moves they can make, but they could've easily been more aggressive.

With the loss of a franchise legend and a need for improvement at different positions, the Falcons are expecting too much out of many players, as we stand now. Let's look at the three who stick out.

3 Falcons under an unfair amount of pressure in 2025

Ryan Neuzil, C

The Falcons were smart to move on from Drew Dalman. As great as he was, paying him the money that the Bears did would've been a mistake, especially with Ryan Neuzil sitting there.

However, we can't act like Neuzil's transition into the starting lineup will be seamless. The former undrafted free agent has only made spot starts and will now be tasked with working with a young quarterback who also needs as much help as possible.

Ruke Orhorhoro, DT

After a rookie season shortened due to injury, Ruke Orhorhoro will be seen as Grady Jarrett's replacement. That isn't an enviable position to be in.

It is only natural for fans and media to see him as the franchise legend's replacement. Without Orhorhoro, the Falcons likely wouldn't have released Jarrett. However, expecting him to impact the game and lead the defense like Grady did for a decade isn't fair. He is young and should still be given room to grow and develop.

Leonard Floyd, OLB

As the signing that captured the attention of fans, Leonard Floyd will be tasked with being the team's best pass rusher. While the veteran has been a consistent threat off the edge for years, this is the worst position he has been in since he was a second-year player in 2017.

No matter what the Falcons do in the draft, Floyd will be the name you look to when it comes to the pass rush. The only way they can avoid it is by pulling off a blockbuster trade.