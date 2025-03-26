3 players the Falcons will never regret letting walk in free agency

With few major impending free agents, the Atlanta Falcons have had a relatively quiet offseason. They were fortunate to have only a couple of big names headed to the open market considering their lack of cap space.

Each team has to evaluate who they are fine letting walk before they look to bring in outside help. The Falcons did that as they have let a few starters walk. The good news is that the majority of their decisions were the correct ones, especially when it came to letting these three players walk.

Atlanta Falcons smartly avoided re-signing these 3 free agents

Lorenzo Carter, OLB (Signed w/ Titans)

Lorenzo Carter had run his course with his hometown team. Initially brought in to be a rotational player, he was commonly asked to be the starting edge which was unfair.

While he had his moments, namely his pick-six against Carolina, his play was largely unspectacular, especially last season. It was a no-brainer to let him walk in free agency. And his decision to sign with the Titans was, well, an interesting one...

Nate Landman, LB (Signed w/ Rams)

Much like Carter, Nate Landman's tenure in Atlanta was clearly over. The former undrafted free agent saw a dip in play last season and no longer fit the defense's needs. Both sides were smart to split this offseason.

The signing of Devine Deablo to go with Troy Andersen, Kaden Elliss, and J.D. Bertrand also left Landman without a spot on this roster.

Drew Dalman, C (Signed w/ Bears)

Drew Dalman's three-year deal worth $42 million is finally landing him the recognition he deserves -- and then some. He was a great player for the Falcons but it would've been unwise for them to hand him that kind of money.

The other part of this Dalman isn't that great of a pass blocker. You would hope to have an above-average pass blocker for that kind of money but he has been nothing better than average. Granted, his run blocking has been superb, but you would hope for more than that.

I also have to address something I have heard among Bears fans and analysts. Many are claiming he is a better player than Chris Lindstrom... That is absurd. Dalman is a great player and the Bears needed him but to say he is better than the best guard in the NFL over the past three years is delusional.