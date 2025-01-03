3 Atlanta Falcons whose future hinges on performance in Sunday's finale

2. Kyle Pitts, TE

Kyle Pitts finally came up clutch for the Atlanta Falcons. The talented tight end hauled in a huge fourth-down, contested catch against the Washington Commanders. It was also the first touchdown pass in his new quarterback's career.

Hopefully, this will give him the confidence he has been searching for all season. He needed to make a big play like this to save his future with the Falcons.

That said, he is far from safe and must have a big game against the Carolina Panthers to prove he deserves to play out his rookie contract with the team.

If he isn't able to finish his season on a strong note then he will become a prime trade candidate in the offseason.