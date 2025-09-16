3 biggest overreactions from Falcons' primetime demolition of the Vikings

The Atlanta Falcons earned their first win of the 2025 NFL season with a 22-6 slugfest win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. Despite their issues throughout the game to finish drives in the red zone, the Falcons were able to grit out their first win of the season.

It was a much different Sunday night football game than last week's thrilling 41-40 game between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. The Falcons and Vikings scored a combined one touchdown, compared to the ten touchdowns scored by the Bills and the Ravens last Sunday night.

The lone touchdown in the game came with less than four minutes to play in the fourth quarter, as Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier recorded a five yard rushing TD. However, this is what stood out most in Atlanta's primetime victory.

Parker Romo shines in his season debut

After starting kicker Younghoe Koo, was benched following last week's season opener loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Parker Romo was placed into the starting role. Romo went five for five on field goal attempts in his debut, with his longest being a 54-yarder in the fourth quarter, which was crucial in clinching the win for the Falcons.

With such an impressive performance, Romo may just have won the job as the Falcons' kicker moving forward, ending Koo's time in Atlanta.

Falcons defense dazzles in win

Despite the Falcons' offensive struggles in the win against the Vikings, it was their defense that was dominant throughout the game. Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich had an excellent game plan to create pressure on Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Atlanta's defense recorded six sacks and held McCarthy to 158 passing yards and two interceptions on 11-of-21 passing. Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata led the way defensively with five total tackles and one TFL. Defensive end Zach Harrison and defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus both recorded 1.5 sacks in the win.

Fresh off three tackles in his first NFL game, rookie linebacker Jalon Walker recorded two total tackles and a sack in the win against the Vikings. The Falcons' young and talented defense has the potential to lead them to a division title as they try to dethrone the Buccaneers as NFC South champs this season.

What's next for the Falcons?

After earning their first win of the season against the Vikings, the Falcons will face their second NFC South opponent of the season when they travel to Charlotte to face off against Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers.

The Falcons will look to bring their division rival to an 0-3 start to the season next week. The Panthers' comeback against the Arizona Cardinals in week 2 fell short, as they fell 27-22. Kickoff between the Falcons and Panthers is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on FOX.

