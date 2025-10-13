Fresh off the bye week, the Atlanta Falcons will welcome the Buffalo Bills to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a clash on Monday Night Football. The Bills are looking to rebound after losing their first game of the season, 23-20 to the New England Patriots last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are looking to earn a signature win against the Bills coming out of the bye week to improve to 3-2 on the season. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers improving to 5-1 with a 30-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, winning against the Bills would be vital in helping the Falcons to stay in the chase for the NFC South title.

While reigning MVP Josh Allen will always be the headliner for the Bills, the Falcons will need to have plan accordingly for these three players.

3 Bills players not named Josh Allen that the Falcons will need to plan for

James Cook, RB

Bills running back James Cook has been sensational to start the season for Buffalo. Cook is in great shape to record his third 1,000-yard rushing season in four years. Through five games this season, Cook is one of the top rushers in the NFL with 90 carries for 450 yards and five touchdowns.

He has rushed for over 100 yards in three of five games this season for the Bills. The Falcons' defense will need to keep Cook in check if they hope to pull off the upset on Monday night. The Falcons aim to achieve what the Patriots did in stopping Cook and the running game, as New England held Cook to 15 carries for 49 yards in their win against the Bills.

Cole Bishop, S

Cole Bishop has been a difference maker at safety this season for the Bills. The second-year player and 2024 second-round pick out of Utah has proved to be a crucial future piece to the Bills' secondary.

This season, Bishop has made 21 total tackles, two sacks, and one interception for the Bills. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr has struggled to take care of the football at times, throwing thrown three interceptions in four starts this season.

The Bills would like nothing more than to have Bishop force an interception off Penix on Monday night.

Dalton Kincaid, TE

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has been one of Allen's favorite offensive weapons in the three seasons that they have played together. Kincaid leads the Bills in receiving this season with 20 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

Kincaid is looking to build off a spectacular performance in the loss to the Patriots, where he amassed six receptions for a season-high 108 yards. The Utah product will be an offensive weapon that the Falcons' secondary will need to defend well against, but luckily A.J. Terrell will be back.