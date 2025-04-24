3 bold last-minute predictions for Atlanta Falcons in 2025 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons, and more specifically, Terry Fontenot, have a lot riding on the 2025 NFL Draft.

With a young quarterback, an expensive backup, a defense that struggled last year, and only five picks, the organization must get it right. It all starts in the first round with the No.. 15 pick—but will that pick stick?

Here are three bold predictions (two that aren't stackable) that will blow your socks off.

1. Falcons further drain their picks, trade up for top pass rusher

All of the speculation has been around the Falcons trading back, for good reason; they only have five picks. However, we know this team needs a pass rusher, and the top priority has to be landing the guy who will break a decades-long pass rush drought.

Georgia's Mykel Williams is the name to watch; he has been linked to the New Orleans Saints at No. 9, but if they pass on him, don't be surprised if Fontenot makes a bold move. Raheem Morris likes bigger edge rushers like Williams.

Outside of Abdul Carter, it wouldn't be surprising if Williams is the Dirty Birds' top target.

2. Falcons trade out of first round with Giants, land former No. 5 pick

The New York Giants are the key here; the team that holds the No. 3 pick will pick Abdul Carter. However, that doesn't fix their quarterback issue.

Much like I had in my final mock draft, the Giants will trade up with the Falcons to draft a quarterback, likely Jaxson Dart, at No. 15. As part of the package, they ship Kayvon Thibodeaux to Atlanta, who becomes expendable with Carter. This is a win-win for both teams.

3. Falcons address their offense in Round 2 (and Round 3 if they recoup a pick)

Odds are that the pass rush will be addressed with the Falcons' first pick. From there, it is speculated they target a defensive lineman or a cornerback.

But don't be so narrow-minded, Terry Fontenot has addressed his offense aggressively in past drafts, so why would that change? Tight end and a developmental offensive tackle are positions to watch. The Falcons would be smart to replace Kyle Pitts now, and prepare for life after Kaleb McGary and potentially Jake Matthews.