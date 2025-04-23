The best and worst-case scenarios for Falcons in 2025 NFL Draft

We see every year the countless possibilities for what could happen in the NFL Draft. Each team has dozens of brains working on hundreds of prospects for the 250-plus pick event.

The Atlanta Falcons sit almost dead center in the first round at No. 15. The 14 teams in front of them could save or ruin their early plans. Let's look at the worst and best-possible outcomes for those 14 picks in front of the Dirty Birds.

The Falcons' worst-case scenario in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft

There is one position the Atlanta Falcons should target in the first round: pass rusher. They simply need talent at the position to help buck a decades-long trend.

So, naturally, the worst thing that can happen is a run on the many talented pass rushers. Let's look at how that could happen.

Titans Browns Giants Patriots Jaguars Raiders Jets Panthers Saints Bears 49ers Cowboys Dolphins Colts

Out of those 14 picks, the only picks we can confidently pencil in are Cam Ward to the Titans, Travis Hunter to the Browns, and Abdul Carter to the Giants. The Draft starts at No. 4 with the Patriots.

The first bad thing that can happen is the Pats taking Jalon Walker, or any other pass rusher.

New England taking a pass rusher immediately sets off a chain reaction; teams could start panicking by taking the top pass rusher on their board.

If a pass rusher is drafted at No. 4, names like Jalon Walker, Mykell Williams, Shemar Stewart, James Pearce Jr., and Mike Green could be gone. That would be a nightmare.

The Falcons' best-case scenario in first round of the 2025 NFL Draft

On the flip side, a run on offensive tackles, tight ends, a receiver or two, and Ashton Jeanty is the best possible outcome for the Falcons.

To flesh this out, let's look at a scenario that would leave Terry Fontenot and his staff ecstatic when on the clock:

Titans - Cam Ward, QB Browns - Travis Hunter, WR/CB Giants - Abdul Carter, EDGE Patriots - OT (likely Will Campbell) Jaguars - Offensive playmaker or Mason Graham, DT Raiders - Ashton Jeanty, RB Jets - Tyler Warren, TE Panthers - Offensive player (most likely an EDGE Saints - CB (most likely an EDGE) Bears - OT or Colston Loveland, TE 49ers - OT or CB Cowboys - Offensive playmaker Dolphins - OT Colts - CB or Colston Loveland, TE

This leaves the Falcons with plenty of prospects, but the chances of all these teams not dipping into the edge rusher class is improbable. The good news, there are plenty of players to go around, just as long as there isn't a run on the position.

So, even if the Panthers, Saints, and two other teams target an edge rusher, the Falcons will still land a top talent.

Another avenue you can explore is Shedeur Sander. If Fontenot hopes to trade down, he better hope Sanders does indeed fall into the mid-teens. Then he better hope the Steelers like him as much as has been rumored.

We need New England to reach by taking Will Campbell, or any other offensive player. For my money, that will be the key to the Atlanta Falcons avoiding a nightmare at No. 15.