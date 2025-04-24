Falcons land Kayvon Thibodeaux in intriguing final 2025 mock draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is finally here! The first round starts tonight with rounds 2-3 on Friday and 4-7 on Saturday.

We have to do one final mock draft before the real thing happens. Along with the last one, this is an exciting one where the Atlanta Falcons run into a perfect scenario thanks to a sliding quarterback.

Falcons trade out of No. 15 with Giants (who land QB Jaxson Dart)

This is a lot for the New York Giants to give up, but you will get leveraged when targeting a quarterback. They are willing to part with their fifth-overall pick in 2022 because they landed Abdul Carter at No. 3.

The Atlanta Falcons land an edge rusher, just in an untraditional way. Kayvon Thibodeaux is a talented player. He has shown flashes that would hopefully turn into consistency with a team that needs it.

The pairing of landing a great pass rusher and landing a few extra picks would be Terry Fontenot's dream.

Round 2, Pick 34 - Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

For a second straight year, the Falcons use a second-round pick on an interior lineman. With Grady Jarrett's departure, the team needs to find a long-term starter to pair with Ruke Orhorhoro.

Kenneth Grant is a first-round talent. He is massive (6'4", 330 lbs) with the strength to match. He would help open up holes for Ruke while also generating some pressure of his own. This is an amazing start to the Draft.

Round 2, Pick 46 - Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Coming off a torn ACL in September, Shavon Revel Jr. falls to the Falcons at No. 46. He has all the traits you are looking for—fast and long. He can take things slow with the presence of A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes.

Round 3, Pick 65 - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris signed Jordan Fuller to pair with Jessie Bates III, but it was only a one-year deal. Xavier Watts brings a young body to the room who can develop into Bates' complement.

Round 3, Pick 99 - Demetrius Knight, LB, South Carolina

This is all about value. Demetrius Knight has the talent to be much earlier than the end of the third round. The former Georgia Tech and South Carolina linebacker lands back in his home state.

Round 4, Pick 118 - Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

Expect the Falcons to target a mid-round tight end—if they can trade back early. Kyle Pitts is in his final season, making Terrance Ferguson his heir apparent.

Round 7, Pick 218 - Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers

Another pick with an eye to the future; Hollin Pierce, in a perfect world, would be a seventh-round steal who develops behind two great starters, eventually taking over for one of them.

Round 7, Pick 242 - Kaimon Rucker, EDGE, North Carolina

Landing Kayvon Thibodeaux allows the Falcons to wait until late in the draft to address edge rusher. Kaimon Rucker lacks the desired size but he can come in a compete for a depth spot on the final roster.