3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 against Broncos
3. Falcons put up 35 points on Denver's elite defense
The Broncos' defense has been fantastic this season, giving up over 26 points just once. However, that one game saw them get shredded for 41 points against the Ravens.
If Zac Robinson can mimic Baltimore's gameplan then we could see a huge offensive output. Obviously, the Falcons don't have Lamar Jackson (or do they?). No one can mirror his talent. However, Atlanta has the overall talent to explode against a stingy defense.
This group of wide receivers, plus Kyle Pitts, will go off as they put 35 on the board in a statement win.
Bonus: Younghoe Koo has a perfect game
Younghoe Koo's struggles have been documented. He has been one of the league's worst but that changes this week with a perfect day.
Denver is notorious for their field goal conditions. The ball travels further at elevation and the weather conditions appear to be favorable.