3 bold predictions for Michael Penix Jr.'s first start with Falcons

3. Michael Penix Jr. throws for over 300 yards

Zac Robinson limited the passing game on Monday due to Kirk Cousins' struggles. That goes out the door with a fresh start at the position.

Not often can you predict a team going from a veteran to a rookie to throw the ball more, but that is the reality of this situation. There will be more playcalls on the sheet which will result in more production through the air.

Throwing the ball deep is in Michael Penix Jr.'s DNA. The offense will play to his strengths as he flies past 300 passing yards in the first start of his career.