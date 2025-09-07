In just a few hours from now, Atlanta Falcons football will finally be back on our TV screens. After accumulating an 8-9 record a season ago, the Dirty Birds have officially set their sights on snapping the team’s seven-year playoff drought after an action-packed offseason.

And they’ll be faced with a daunting test to kick off the new year. The Falcons are set to host the reigning NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, as the Michael Penix Jr era officially kicks off in the ATL.

The Falcons boast a young, exciting roster that should be on the incline in the NFC—so here are three bold predictions for their core against the divisional foes.

3 bold predictions for the Falcons’ season opener

1. Kyle Pitts surpasses the 100-yard mark for the first time since his rookie season

Here’s a crazy stat: Kyle Pitts has not topped 100 receiving yards in a game since December of 2021.

Yet the last time these two teams met back in Week 8 of 2024, the former top-five pick came awfully close to ending that streak.

Pitts amassed four receptions for a season-high 91 yards and two touchdown receptions. Throughout the summer, Penix Jr has frequently targeted the Florida product, and has been vocal in wanting to get him the ball more. In a game that could be an offensive shootout, the former generational tight end prospect goes berserk in game one of a contract year.

2. Xavier Watts or Billy Bowman Jr pick off Baker Mayfield

With the Falcons’ defense starting four rookies in Week 1, one is bound to make shockwaves. James Pearce Jr and Jalon Walker have generated more headlines, but don’t sleep on these young DB’s.

Baker Mayfield threw 16 interceptions a year ago, including two in their last matchup. Atlanta’s pass defense might struggle with the Bucs’ potent passing attack, but the Falcons are always a solid unit in creating takeaways.

Where Tampa Bay will likely attempt a lot of passes, I like either the Watts, the third-round safety or the fourth-round nickel corner from Oklahoma who shined in training camp to capitalize.

3. Michael Penix Jr throws for over 400 yards

I mentioned an offensive shootout earlier, and I stand by that prediction. The Falcons eclipsed 30 points in both meetings with the Buccaneers in 2024, and both of those came with Kirk Cousins under center.

Todd Bowles’ defense is known to be fantastic against the run, but is more vulnerable (29th in 2024) against the pass. If a 36-year-old Cousins could throw for 500 yards (on primetime) against this pass defense, there’s no telling what Penix can do.

The No. 8 overall pick in 2024 knows how to uncork the football, so don’t be surprised when his beautiful deep ball and connections with Pitts and Drake London see him record a game-high in passing—and potentially lead Atlanta to a 1-0 start.

