3 bold predictions for the Falcons' Week 3 matchup against the Panthers

After a dominant performance against the Minnesota Vikings, the Atlanta Falcons are looking to do more of the same against their NFC South rival Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers enter with a 0-2 record, having suffered losses against the Jaguars and Cardinals. Outside of a late comeback attempt against the Cards, they have looked like one of the NFL's worst teams.

The Falcons must prove that Sunday was no fluke by going out there and dominating a team they have a massive advantage over. Succeeding in these bold predictions will help them do just that.

3 bold predictions for the Falcons in Week 3 against the Panthers

1. Bijan Robinson goes over 200 scrimmage yards with 2 touchdowns

After a disappointing performance on the ground in Week 1, the Falcons offense reminded everyone why they are one of the best rushing teams in the NFL.

Now they go against a Panthers team that has struggled to stop the run. In Week 1, they allowed 200 yards to Travis Etienne and Jacksonville. They responded well by surrendering 82 against the Cardinals, but the Falcons can mimic the Jags' Week 1 success.

Overall, they rank bottom-10 in all major rushing defense statistics. Bijan has an opportunity to continue his ascent to being the league's top running back against a porous Carolina defense.

2. Ruke Orhorhoro breaks out with three sacks

Ruke Orhorhoro has quietly been one of the best interior rushers in the league. His pass-rush win rate is through the roof, despite only having one sack.

He has the opportunity to have a special game against a beat-up Carolina offensive line. He will be going against a backup center and right guard after Austin Corbett and Robert Hunt were placed on IR.

Orhorhoro's quick wins can help this defense overwhelm the five-foot-ten Bryce Young, who has been among the league's worst starters this season.

3. Falcons win by 20+ points

It is never easy to win big in the NFL, especially in divisional matchups. But the Falcons are coming off a dominant performance against a strong Vikings team, while the Panthers should've been blown out if not for a late-game collapse by the Cardinals.

The Falcons' advantage in the running game will allow them to control possession. If they can use that to jump out to an early lead, they can then unleash the pass rush on Young.

