One pick is the only thing keeping the Falcons from a perfect 2025 Draft

The Atlanta Falcons have already proven they had one of the best drafts in 2025. On Sunday night, we saw four of their five picks make major contributions on the defensive side of the ball. However, the fifth player, offensive tackle Jack Nelson, has had a rough go of it so far.

The seventh-round pick struggled mightily in preseason, barely made the final roster, and was a gameday inactive in Weeks 1 and 2. To make matters worse, Nelson is already dealing with an injury.

Safe to say, this is the lone pick Terry Fontenot wishes he could have back.

Falcons missed out on their final pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

When you get the contributions that you have from Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., Xavier Watts, and Billy Bowman Jr., it is easy to forget about the final pick, Jack Nelson.

Nelson looked like a nice developmental piece for the offensive line, which he could still be, but so far, it has been a rocky road for the former Wisconsin Badger.

He plays a position that the Falcons have struggled with injuries at, losing starter Kaleb McGary and backup Storm Norton. The rookie had a perfect opportunity to make a name for himself right off the bat, yet hasn't.

It immediately became apparent that he isn't ready to play in this league, as he was routinely overpowered and outmatched against backups during the preseason. He was lucky to make the final roster.

He has yet to dress for either of the first two games. Instead, the Falcons have relied on Elijah Wilkinson, who converted from guard, to be the starter, and the other early disappointment, Michael Jerrell, who was acquired via trade a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, other seventh-round picks are already making an impact for their respective teams.

Chief among them is Commanders' running back Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt. He gave Washington so much confidence that they were willing to trade Brian Robinson Jr to the 49ers, and is now the starter following Austin Ekeler's season-ending injury.

He debuted with a strong performance, rushing for 82 yards and a touchdown against the Giants. Other names who have shown potential are Buccaneers' WR Tez Johnson, Bears' RB Kyle Monangai, and Cowboys' RB Phil Mafah (before his injury).

Running back isn't necessarily a need right now, but Tyler Allgeier's time in Atlanta is winding down. If they could've landed his eventual replacement, this draft class would've been the definition of perfection.

Hopefully, Jack Nelson can develop into a contributor, but it is hard to see that happening after watching him get beaten badly during the preseason.

