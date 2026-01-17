3 crucial offseason decisions that will define the Falcons’ direction in 2026

The Atlanta Falcons don’t enter the 2026 offseason with the luxury of patience. Another 8-9 finish, no first-round pick, and negative cap space have pushed the organization into a true inflection point.

This is no longer about incremental improvement or “trusting the process.” It’s about choosing a direction and actually committing to it.

Three decisions, more than any others, will shape what the Falcons look like not just in 2026, but for years to come, and the most important one is clear…

The Falcons' 2026 prospects hinge on these three vital offseason decisions

1. Hiring the right head coach

Atlanta is searching for its 20th head coach in franchise history after parting ways with Raheem Morris following the regular season finale.

The Falcons’ interview slate spans nearly every direction imaginable…

Mike McDaniel offers offensive innovation and familiarity with Atlanta, having previously worked as an offensive assistant.

Kevin Stefanski has twice won AP NFL Coach of the Year and oversaw Cleveland’s long-awaited return to relevance.

Aden Durde and Anthony Weaver offer defensive-minded alternatives, while Klint Kubiak is tied to one of the NFL’s hottest offenses in Seattle.

What makes this hire defining isn’t just who the Falcons choose, it’s what that choice signals. Are they chasing schematic upside? Long-term culture? Immediate respectability? The answer will shape roster decisions, quarterback plans, and even how ownership is perceived moving forward.

After years of drifting between visions, the Falcons must finally pick one, and get it right.

2. Fixing the cornerback room

The Falcons’ roster issues extend well beyond the sideline, and nowhere is that clearer than at cornerback.

Atlanta finished 24th in FPI, struggled to close games, and routinely asked too much of A.J. Terrell Jr. With no first-round pick and an estimated -$12.7 million in cap space, Atlanta may have to explore some solid Day 2 options like Julian Neal (Arkansas) and Davison Igbinosun (Ohio State) this draft.

3. Letting Kyle Pitts walk (even if it hurts)

On paper, the case to keep Kyle Pitts looks strong: 88 receptions, 928 yards, five touchdowns, and a second-team All-Pro nod. But context matters… And so does history.

Pitts’ production spike came largely when Drake London was sidelined, forcing the offense to funnel targets his way. Now he’s set to enter free agency at a time when tight end contracts are exploding.

Mark Andrews’ $13 million per year deal and Trey McBride’s $19 million AAV have reset the market. Pitts will land somewhere in that range, and the Falcons simply can’t justify it. Not with negative cap space. Not with London extension-eligible. And not with multiple roster holes still unfilled.

Get these three right, and Atlanta can finally stabilize. Get them wrong, and the franchise risks drifting through yet another cycle of “almost.”

This offseason isn’t just about change, it’s about direction.