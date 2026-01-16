Giants' beat reporter confirmed Falcons fans biggest fears about head coaching search

Now that the first domino has fallen on the head coaching market, it's affected every other team looking for a new coach, particularly the Atlanta Falcons. Even though the Atlanta failed to get it done with John Harbaugh, their coaching search is finally ramping up as they conduct more interviews.

SNY's Connor Hughes reported that the New York Giants are expected to finalize their deal with Harbaugh today, which was never in doubt. However, he followed that up by dropping a major nugget about Atlanta's coaching search, revealing that Kevin Stefanski has emerged as the new frontrunner.

The #Giants & John Harbaugh are expected to finalize the deal for him to become their head coach today, per sources. They’re pretty close to getting it done, I’m told. I do not expect anything to change that.



With that, hearing Kevin Stefanski is favorite for #Falcons job.… pic.twitter.com/7DOWvB83YL — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 16, 2026

Hughes was pretty plugged in throughout the Harbaugh sweepstakes, so this is incredibly noteworthy. He previously reported that between the Giants and Falcons, whoever didn't land Harbaugh would likely pvot to Stefanski as a backup plan, which may be happening before our eyes.

Something worth noting is that it's still pretty early in the search and a lot can change across the next few days, but the 43-year-old is a favorite even if the fanbase isn't totally on board.

Kevin Stefanski looks like the name to watch for Falcons' head coaching job

Even though aspects of the coaching search haven't reflected it, the Dirty Birds seem to be interested in hiring an offensive-minded head coach. Since they aren't going deep down the rabbit hole to find a new Sean McVay, the 43-year-old is still on the younger side and relatively innovative.

The two-time Coach of the Year has experience that'll intrigue Ryan and Arthur Blank, but he also led the Browns to an 8-26 record across the last two seasons. The Deshaun Watson trade handicapped him, but how is it possible for a coach to win more games than an aging Joe Flacco than Watson?

This reports also directly contradicts some recent rumors that have linked Klint Kubiak to Atlanta, which have started to spread like wildfire. Kubiak's offensive system would likely be a better fit for Michael Penix Jr., but I have more trust in Stefanski to assemble an adequate coaching staff.

Frankly, if the Falcons really wanted to hire Stefanski, they would have by now since there's nothing stopping them. Some believe the only reason they haven't hired Kubiak is because the Seahawks' season isn't over, and they have to wait until they're eliminated from the playoffs to make it official.

Stefanski has a solid track record, but there are some question marks despite his experience, while Kubiak's lack of experience is the main red flag. Both of them are more innovative than an option like Harbaugh, but all that matters is finding someone to get the most out of this offense.