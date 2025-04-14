3 elite Georgia prospects the Falcons will target in 2025 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons have frustrated their fanbase by refusing to draft elite Georgia prospects.

But just because they haven't, doesn't mean they won't, especially this year. There are several first-round matches from the local school that will undoubtedly interest them, assuming they are still available. Let's look at three names.

1. The Falcons could draft UGA OLB Jalon Walker in the 1st round

Jalon Walker has been mocked all over the first round. Some analysts see him as a top-ten talent while others see a player who lacks an identity. But maybe that lack of an identity is a positive for the Falcons, who have preached versatility.

With that being said, it feels like the Falcons will have to get lucky to land him at No. 15.

2. The Falcons could draft UGA OLB Mykel Williams in the 1st round

Mykel Williams is an athletic, high-upside pass rusher. His special blend of athleticism and size is something every team is looking for. However, his lack of production has kept him from being a consensus top-ten pick, which can be chalked up to a nagging injury.

Raheem Morris has coveted size at outside linebacker going back to his time with the Rams. Williams brings just that at six-foot-five and 260 pounds. Out of the three names on this list, watch Mykell Williams the closest.

3. The Falcons could draft UGA S Malaki Starks in the 1st round

Well, we know one thing: the Atlanta Falcons love Malaki Starks. Defensive Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was caught saying he "might be the safest pick in the Draft" during UGA's Pro Day.

Nevertheless, that doesn't mean they will take him, especially after signing Jordan Fuller. The pass rush is simply a more pressing need, making Starks an unlikely pick.