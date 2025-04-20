3 Falcons 2025 draft picks more explosive than 2024's Michael Penix Jr. pick

Last year, the Atlanta Falcons sent the NFL world into a frenzy with the selection of Michael Penix Jr. No one saw it coming after they signed Kirk Cousins to a big deal in free agency.

Those types of moments are what the NFL Draft is all about; it is the greatest reality show.

Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot has proven he doesn't care what everyone else thinks. That is why he could send the league into an even bigger frenzy with these first-round picks.

1. Falcons selecting Ashton Jeanty (RB, Boise State) would cause chaos

Never say never; the Falcons could go after Ashton Jeanty if they see him as the best player available.

In the rare case that Jeanty falls to No. 15, he may pair up with Bijan Robinson to create the greatest 1-2 punch in NFL history. This pair would push the offense to positionless football. They can both line up anywhere, giving Zac Robinson the chance to have opposing defenses' heads spinning.

Nevertheless, this pick is extremely unlikely. Maybe if Arthur Smith were here, it could happen.

2. Falcons selecting Tyler Warren (TE, Penn State) would cause chaos

Don't overlook the Falcons selecting Tyler Warren. Kyle Pitts has been a disappointment and is in the final year of his deal. Having an impactful tight end on a rookie deal would be invaluable for Michael Penix Jr.

Warren would also push for positionless football in Atlanta. The Penn State product lined up everywhere, running back, fullback, quarterback, tight end, and wide receiver. There is no telling what the Falcons' offense could do with Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Kyle Pitts, and Tyler Warren.

3. Falcons selecting any receiver would cause chaos

Texas' Matthew Golden and Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan are the two possibilities at No. 15. They each bring unique skillsets: Golden is like Darnell Mooney, while McMillan is like Drake London.

The fact that we are comparing these two potential draft picks to players currently on the roster is why this pick would cause a frenzy. The Falcons don't need another starting receiver, especially in the first round. The trio of London, Mooney, and Ray-Ray McCloud III is special, yet there is this nagging sense that Fontenot might actually consider taking another offensive playmaker in the first round.

I can't believe I am saying this, but I would rather see the Falcons draft Ashton Jeanty or Tyler Warren than a receiver.