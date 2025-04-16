4 players the Falcons could trade during the 2025 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons must find a way to add draft picks. They only own five, only two of which are in the top 100. That is a problem for a team needing defensive starters and depth.

Nevertheless, there is always a way for them to add picks. The conventional way would be trading back in the first or second round, but let's look at the unconventional way: trading away players. Here are three players who could recoup some draft capital for the Dirty Birds.

1. Falcons could trade QB Kirk Cousins during the Draft

While the hopes of trading Kirk Cousins have taken a hit, he is still a valuable target for any quarterback-needy team. Perhaps the Giants or Steelers will send a pick the Falcons' way if they don't land the passer they were hoping to in the 2025 NFL Draft.

2. Falcons could trade RB Tyler Allgeier during the Draft

No one wants to see Tyler Allgeier leave, but paying the backup with a Bijan Robinson extension on the horizon isn't reasonable. This is why Terry Fontenot may trade the bruiser before the final year of his contract.

Trading Allgeier will garner little more than a late-round pick. However, this draft class is deep at the position, so there is no better time than the present to replace him. You could easily find a good backup late in Day 3.

Watch out for Arthur Smith and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

3. Falcons could trade TE Kyle Pitts during the Draft

Kyle Pitts is in hot water with the Atlanta Falcons. Ever since his rookie season, he has been a massive disappointment. If the Falcons have no intention of extending him, they should put him on the trade block.

Trading Pitts isn't without its risk; assuming you replace him with a rookie, first-year tight ends rarely produce at a starting level. That said, this is a deep tight end class, so, much like with Tyler Allgeier, there isn't a better time to replace him.

4. Falcons could trade LB Troy Andersen during the Draft

Troy Andersen has been one of the most frustrating Falcons these past few years. We see the talent but not the reliability. At some point, you have to cut your losses and move on.

Also Read: 3 teams the Atlanta Falcons could trade up with in the Draft

This isn't to say the Falcons should give up on Andersen. What it is to say is if they don't believe he can play an entire season, they should look to move him. Another season of injuries will make him untradeable.