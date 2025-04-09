Justin Simmons gives glowing report of Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.

Justin Simmons is still a free agent after spending a season with the Atlanta Falcons. As he searches for a team, he appeared on the Up and Adams Show and was asked when he knew Michael Penix Jr. was special.

Is Michael Penix Jr. the real deal?



For a nine-year veteran to say the new Falcons quarterback made the greatest throw he has seen in real life on the third day of practice says everything we need to know. Fans should be excited for what is to come from the electric lefty.

Justin Simmons' praises for Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. should have you excited

Justin Simmons spent eight seasons in the QB-loaded AFC. He played against guys like Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson and saw Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert twice a year.

But who has made the best throw he has ever seen in real life? Michael Penix Jr.

That says it all. He knows what he is talking about, and he meant what he said. It also speaks volume that it took three days for him to know Penix was special.

There is more to playing the quarterback position than just making the throw. However, by all accounts, Penix has everything needed to marry the mental part with his talent.

We all saw that in the final game of the season against the Carolina Panthers. No one talks about it because the Falcons lost, but that was one of the best single-game performances of the year. He made some unreal throws, leading the offense to 38 points. If Atlanta had won the coin toss, we would likely be talking about a 44-point win.

There is reason to be excited for this season; Penix already has one of the best arms in the game and if he can quickly hit his stride, we should see this team in the playoffs.