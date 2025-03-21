Did recent Falcons signing shut the door on drafting UGA superstar?

Jeff Ulbrich was caught saying some glowing things about Malaki Starks during the Georgia Bulldogs Pro Day. This sparked hope amongst Atlanta Falcons fans that they would keep the Draft's best safety in the state of Georgia.

However, not too many days later, the Falcons made a move by bringing in Raheem Morris' old friend, Jordan Fuller. The new safety projects to be a starter next to Jessie Bates III, which may slam the door shut on drafting Starks.

Falcons signing Jordan Fuller changes their NFL Draft plans

The Falcons have struggled to find a counterpart to Jessie Bates III. Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams (due to injury), and Justin Simmons all failed to keep their starting spot.

Former Rams and Panthers safety, Jordan Fuller, always made sense as a target in free agency because of his connections to Raheem Morris. Signing the veteran also significantly decreases the chance that Malaki Starks will become a Falcon.

This team needs help elsewhere on the defense. Cornerback and edge rusher are more pressing needs.

Signing Jordan Fuller changed more than signing Leonard Floyd or Morgan Fox. You need a deep group Front-7 and there will be plenty of them available at No. 15.

I will say that Terry Fontenot has shown a willingness to do the unexpected. He has lived by the 'best player available' approach and if he feels the Georgia safety is that, he won't hesitate to draft him. For a normal team, the door would be shut but you cannot count out anything with this front office.