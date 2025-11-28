It's finally Black Friday, which means that NFL teams are preparing and bracing for the impact of parting ways with some key players once the offseason rolls around. And the Atlanta Falcons are no different, as they enter Week 13 sitting at 4-7 with their playoff hopes hanging on by a thread.

Luckily, the Dirty Birds will face Tyrod Taylor and the New York Jets on Sunday in an exciting revenge matchup for defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. And following Kirk Cousins' impressive Week 12 showing in lieu of Michael Penix Jr., there is finally reason for optimism with this Falcons' team.

The playoffs are unlikely though, so fans should get ready for a pivotal offseason that could come with a much-needed regime change. But until then, these three Falcons players should be lucky they haven't been cut yet, as they could be released or traded for pennies on the dollar this coming spring.

3 Falcons' players who should be thankful Terry Fontenot has yet to cut them

Casey Washington, WR

At this point, it's shocking that Casey Washington hasn't been cut. He was a healthy scratch in the Falcons' 24-10 win over the Saints last weekend despite Drake London not playing, and his snap share has decreased considerably as of late.

David Sills V, KhaDarrel Hodge, and the recently-signed K.J. Osborn are likely all ahead of him in the receiver pecking order, so it seems like the second-year wideout's days in Atlanta are numbered. And making it even worse, is this is exactly how the team cut Ray-Ray McCloud earlier this season.

JD Bertrand, LB

While Divine Deablo was on IR due to a forearm injury, JD Bertrand was the supposed to be the player who stepped into a meaningful role in order to replace him. And while this was true, he struggled in replicating Deablo's versatility, as Bertrand's presence in his absence saw the Atlanta defense suffer.

It didn't take long for Jeff Ulbrich to bring in Ronnie Harrison Jr. for the same role, but he shined to the point where he's carved out a role with Deablo back. The second-year linebacker is an absolute liability in pass coverage, so his special teams prowess won't be enough to maintain his roster spot.

Clark Phillips III, CB

After appearing in 27 games across his first two NFL seasons, Clark Phillips III has been a non-factor in Year 3. He was a healthy scratch earlier this season, with his only appearance this season coming in Week 4 against the Commanders before being placed on injured reserve due to a triceps injury.

Moreover, his spot as Atlanta's long-term nickel cornerback has seen him be lapped by both Dee Alford and rookie Billy Bowman Jr., though Bowman is out for the year. The team had high hopes for the 2023 fourth-round pick, but is no longer needed amid the logjam in the Falcons' secondary.