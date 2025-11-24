Falcons' rookie's promising season comes to an abrupt end after gutting injury update

The Atlanta Falcons have been dealing with the injury bug all season long, and their injury woes are only growing worse. Despite knocking off the Saints without Drake London and Michael Penix Jr. in Week 12, a long-overdue Victory Monday was dashed following a disheartening injury update.

Fourth-round rookie Billy Bowman Jr. suffered an Achilles injury in Friday's practice and was quickly ruled out for Week 12, while concern was only amplified after Raheem Morris called the injury "not good". But it was just reported that Bowman suffered a torn Achilles that will end his rookie season.

He was placed on IR on Saturday, so his absence was expected to last a while, but this update is the worst-case scenario. Bowman shined while operating out of the nickel for Jeff Ulbrich's defense this season, so his absence is just the tip of the iceberg as the injury woes continue in Atlanta.

Billy Bowman Jr.'s season will end due to a torn Achilles suffered on Friday

What makes the update even more gutting is that the 22-year-old just returned from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for four games, but finally returned in Week 10 against the Colts. And once he returned, it took some time, but he impressed in the 30-27 Week 11 overtime loss to the Panthers.

He was another key piece of the Falcons' rookie class that has completely transformed Atlanta's defense, so fans now have to turn their attention to 2026 to see how he'll respond in Year 2. His versatility has been a true weapon for Ulbrich, so his absence will make an uphill battle even tougher.

Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. have revolutionized the pass-rush despite the controversy that has followed the trade for Pearce, while third-round pick Xavier Watts has quietly shined in the secondary while providing elite consistency. And Bowman has joined them in success in 2025.

In his absence, it means a thin cornerback room will be even more vulnerable across the remainder of the season. CB's Mike Hughes and Dee Alford returned in Week 12, and Alford impressed once again in New Orleans, so at least there is a respectable succession plan in place for the Falcons.

And against the New York Jets in Week 13, Alford will likely be tasked with slowing down veteran wideout John Metchie II, who has scored two touchdowns in two games with Gang Green, which will be a tough task in the stead of the ex-Oklahoma star.