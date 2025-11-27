The Atlanta Falcons are 4-7 entering Thanksgiving week, and injuries have created total despair among the fanbase. Despite an impressive Week 12 win, this season feels like a wash, but certain players still need to prove themselves for 2026 and beyond.

Some players have already proven themselves and will be the catalyst behind this team's success. So let's see who Falcons' fans should took today to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, because there are certainly plenty reasons to be optimistic about this team.

RB Bijan Robinson

Coming out of Texas in 2023, Bijan Robinson had aggressively high expectations from fans, and met every single one of them. His highlight reel cuts and jukes, brake-away speed, and high-level production have created a superstar in Atlanta that Falcons' fans must be thankful for.

Last season, Robinson rushed for 1456 yards, 14 touchdowns, and another 431 yards and a touchdown through the air. This season, he's already broken his career receiving yards record and is on pace for another 1,000+ yard rushing season. Robinson is the most dynamic, talented, and loved player on the team, and easily one of the best running backs in the league.

Without Robinson on this team, the Falcons would be even further in the dumpster fire. He's the best running back in Atlanta since Devonte Freeman's prime in 2015-2016. If this were a 1-3 list of Falcons players to be thankful for, Robinson is easily No. 1.

3 players Falcons' fans should be thankful for this Thanksgiving

S Jessie Bates III

Ever since singing with Atlanta in 2023, Jessie Bates has been the crown jewel of the Falcons' defense. Bates has improved in pass coverage this season and has allowed just a 58% completion percentage. Since his signing, he has led the Falcons with 12 interceptions.

Bates' contract ends after the 2026 season, but Falcons' fans will hope he gets re-signed for a short-term stint. Easily one of the best safeties in the league, Bates' combination of production and leadership gives Falcons' fans plenty of reasons to be thankful this holiday season.

LB Kaden Elliss

Kaden Elliss has easily outperformed the three-year $21 million contract he signed in 2023. He leads Falcons linebackers with four passes defended, leads the team in quarterback hits, and ties the team lead in tackles for loss. Elliss has greatly improved the Falcons' pass rush resurgence this season, and provides stability to an ailing defense.

Atlanta's front office must decide if the 30-year-old is worth a short-term contract next season, but fans will be rooting for it. He's been a staple in the Falcons' defense for three years and has not missed a game, and he was Atlanta's nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.