The offseason is more than halfway gone, and we have seen all types of chaos for the Atlanta Falcons.

They brought in a number of key veterans in free agency, drafted a couple of hyped prospects, and made a recent trade with the Chiefs. All of this has created many interesting dynamics across the roster -- some of which fans don't want to admit.

Let's look at the three glaringly uncomfortable questions this team has with training camp approaching.

Falcons cannot avoid these concerning questions at three positions

1. Quarterback

No matter the subject, quarterback is always at the top of the list for the Atlanta Falcons. However, this is not for the reason you expect.

It will be all well and good when Kevin Stefanski names the starting quarterback, but what happens after that? As soon as Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. throws an interception, more than half of the fans will be screaming for a switch.

It is a precarious situation that this coaching staff must manage. Of course, you hope that one guy turns into a Pro Bowler, but that is unlikely.

2. Right tackle

Kaleb McGary's retirement left a void on the right side of the offensive line. The Falcons quickly filled it with the signing of Jawaan Taylor, but how confident should we be in the veteran?

Taylor had major penalty problems over the years. The Chiefs' offense was equipped to overcome that with a deadly passing attack, but that is not the case for the Falcons. They will rely on a run game that cannot be behind the sticks.

The Falcons added Taylor's former teammate, Wanya Morris, who could push for the starting job. Unfortunately, this move was made because Storm Norton went on the PUP list.

All of this leaves the Falcons with a big mess on the right side of the line.

3. Edge rusher

The edge rusher position has not been talked about enough this offseason. After a breakout year by the position, fans have assumed the success will continue into 2026. But not so fast.

James Pearce Jr.'s uncertainty and Jalon Walker's move to a more versatile role will leave the Falcons with less sack production from last year's leaders.

That leaves us with Azeez Ojulari and Samson Ebukam, two players who didn't produce last season. While they still have pass-rush producers inside, the athleticism off the edge might be in trouble.