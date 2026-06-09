4 stock-down candidates Falcons fans should monitor throughout OTAs

The Atlanta Falcons have no shortage of question marks across their roster, whether due to injury, down years in 2025, or uncertain roles.

OTAs are a great early glimpse into the answers we are looking for. Quotes from coaches and players, video highlights, and who is seeing the field frequently go a long way in figuring out what will happen during training camp, the preseason, and eventually the regular season.

Let's look at a few players who have been early disappointments for the Dirty Birds.

Falcons fans can't help but worry about these players during early activities

Michael Penix Jr. is overshadowed by Tua Tagovailoa's accuracy

Michael Penix Jr. is already behind the eight ball in his pursuit of starting Week 1 due to his rehab, and it has only grown.

Tua Tagovailoa has always been one thing: accurate. While he may not have the rocket arm of his competition, he will always put the ball where he wants it. Now, we have his new coach saying that accuracy is more important than anything.

So, tell me, who is the early frontrunner for the starting gig?

Right tackles Jawaan Taylor and Storm Norton

The Falcons' situation at right tackle is uncertain after the retirement of Kaleb McGary. The position, which was heavily injured last season, is already looking like a problem to monitor.

Jawaan Taylor is the predicted starter, but he was on the sideline with an injury. Then you have his backup, Storm Norton, who was also sidelined. This left last year's trade acquisition, Michael Jerrell, starting.

If Taylor and Norton can't get back on the field soon, the Falcons will have a big problem at what will be their QB's blindside.

Jahan Dotson gets covered up by rookie

The Falcons had to address the receiver position, and one of their first moves was to bring in former Eagles receiver Jahan Dotson. The former first-round pick has yet to live up to his draft billing, but he has been competing for opportunities with the likes of Terry McLaurin, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith.

Unfortunately for him, he joined another deep offense that suddenly has a new standout in Zachariah Branch. With the buzz around the rookie, we have hardly heard from the predicted No. 2 receiver.

Kevin Stefanski has made it clear that players will have to earn their opportunities, and with the way Branch has been showing off, he may steal reps from Dotson.

Troy Andersen's career continues to go down the drain

At this point, no one knows what the heck is happening with Troy Andersen.

The incredibly talented defender continues to have major injury issues. After sitting out all of last season, we thought he would be healthy to start this season. Well, apparently not, as he is still sidelined with an injury.

It is anyone's guess when, or if, we will see Andersen take the field in 2026, or, to be frank, ever again.