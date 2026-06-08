Falcons OTAs have sparked a new question no one was expecting this soon

It isn't often you hear a veteran, former Pro Bowl QB compare a third-round rookie to one of the best wide receivers in the NFL -- but that is exactly what happened with the Atlanta Falcons.

Tua Tagovailoa played with Zachariah Branch for the first time at OTAs, and he quickly made a strong impression. Tua immediately realized the rookie is a special talent, even saying he has shades of his former top pass-catcher, Jaylen Waddle.

Those comments are great to hear. However, it further complicate how Kevin Stefanski and Tommy Rees handle this talent-loaded offense. While it is a nice problem to have, there may ultimately be too many mouths to feed, inhibiting Branch's opportunity to make a Waddle-type impact.

Where does Zachariah Branch fit into the Atlanta Falcons' offense

Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts are the big three. The trio of top-10 picks have each established themselves as top players at their position. Already, that is a lot of mouths to feed. You could go a whole season solely relying on the running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

But the Falcons find themselves in a spot where they have more players who must touch the rock. Newcomers Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus are the two that stick out. So, where does this leave the rookie? It is the big question that no one has the answer to.

The 22-year-old's time at Georgia was full of passes behind the line of scrimmage. The Bulldogs put him in position to simply use his talent to make plays. Unfortunately, Stefanski's offense isn't built on screen passes. Good thing Branch's route tree at USC was a lot more diverse.

We've already questioned how the rookie would be used in this system, and now there is added pressure with him looking like Waddle to the player that knows him better than anyone. Again, this is an excellent problem to have; who doesn't want a deep, talented offense?

We just don't know how the former Bulldog will find enough touches to make everyone happy. The offense is built around Robinson, and when the ball isn't given to the All-Pro it feels like they are losing potential yards.

And then you have London, who is now under even more pressure to live up to his new contract, and Pitts, who wants to ball to earn himself a lucrative contract next offseason.

Point being, Branch could be the fourth, fifth, maybe even the sixth option in 2026, and may not even start Week 1. It is a painful proposition knowing and hearing just how talented he is, which has been on display time and again throughout OTAs.