It's a no secret (or surprise) that fans of the Atlanta Falcons have started to turn on Raheem Morris this season. After he nearly led the Dirty Birds to the playoffs in his first season at the helm, the Falcons sit at 3-5 and are amid a harrowing three-game losing streak at the midseason mark.

Additionally, the Falcons failed to make any moves to change their standing before the trade deadline, and it seems like this team will always be at or around .500 as long as he's at the helm. The roster has the talent to compete, but the inconsistency has lingered throughout the 2025 season.

While a lot of the blame has been directed towards Zac Robinson for his struggles as a play-caller, Morris' horrid clock management deserves just as much blame. It's starting to look like it would be a surprise if he was coaching in Atlanta to start next season, but Arthur Blank is the ultimate enigma.

With that being said, if/when the Falcons fire the 49-year-old, here are the replacements they should pursue.

3 head coaching candidates Falcons should consider if Raheem Morris gets fired

Baltimore Ravens OC Todd Monken

You will quickly notice a theme regarding this list, as it will consist of more offensive minded-coaches than defensive minds. Atlanta needs an offensive guru to tap into the potential Michael Penix Jr. has displayed early on in his NFL career, and Monken has the pedigree to do just that.

The former Georgia offensive coordinator has won a masterful job since leaving Athens, where he helped develop a surplus of NFL talent while helping to bring the Bulldogs two national championships. But more important is the work he's done replacing Greg Roman in Baltimore.

Lamar Jackson won MVP under Monken's tutelage back in 2024, and probably should have again in 2024. Fans have started to turn on him this season due to some offensive struggles, but Jackson's injury derailed this offense more than fans care to admit—yet they're still in line to win the AFC North.

Monken isn't a glamorous candidate, but he has ties to the area, and his work in Baltimore means he deserves a closer look for a return to the Peach State.

Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak

Perhaps the most popular candidate on the coaching cycle this season, Klint Kubiak has done wonders for his coaching future this season. After leaving the Saints to be hired as Mike Macdonald's new offensive coordinator in Seattle, his reunion with Sam Darnold has taken the NFL by storm.

At the midway point of the season, the 6-2 Seahawks are third in the NFL in passing offense and are averaging a staggering 28.9 points per game this season. Sam Darnold has established himself as a legit MVP candidate, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba has emerged as one of the league's best receivers.

And he just got a new running mate in Rashid Shaheed.

The Seattle offense reeked of untapped potential under Ryan Grubb, but Kubiak's Shanahan-like scheme has helped both the run and pass game flourish. And it's not insane to think he can have a similar affect with the Falcons' elite playmakers.

Los Angeles Chargers DC Jesse Minter

The only defensive mind you'll see on this list is a deserving one. The 42-year-old has been a trusted assistant of Jim Harbaugh's for years now, following him to Los Angeles when he took the Chargers' coaching job, and he's helped stabilize a defense that looked putrid with Brandon Staley.

In his first season as an NFL defensive coordinator, Minter's unit surrendered just 17.7 points per game—which led the league. In 2025, the success has been sustained, as the Bolts rank sixth in total defense and third in passing defense, setting him up to become a head coach in the near future.

It's no secret he could continue to tap into the potential of this young defense, but questions remain about who he could bring to Atlanta to call plays for the offense.