Falcons' quiet trade deadline will cost Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot their jobs

Many Atlanta Falcons fans are frustrated by the three-game losing streak, Raheem Morris, and various glaring offensive incompetencies. Many fans see Morris as the problem, and not adding at the trade deadline will only reinforce that belief.

Through a year and a half in Atlanta, Morris has seen high-highs and low-lows. The Falcons started last season hot, 6-3 through Week 9, and winners of five out of six prior to the deadline.

With Kirk Cousins and co. dominating, the front office decided not to upgrade anywhere at the trade deadline, which proved costly. The Falcons lost four straight and inevitably sank out of the playoff picture.

With this highly disappointing season in the rearview, 2025 was a new season, which means the regime cannot repeat the same mistakes.

Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot cannot repeat the mistakes of Falcons' past trade deadlines

Unfortunately, Morris' squad hit rock bottom in Week 9. A heartbreaking loss to the Patriots highlighted the active three-game losing streak. It doesn't get easier in Week 10 against the 7-2 Colts in Berlin.

With the trade deadline just a few hours away, it's still unclear if the Falcons will be buyers or sellers, but with history as precedent, staying stagnant is likely the outcome.

Falcons' fans are desperate to keep their playoff window alive, and 2025 may be one of the last chances, as Bijan Robinson and Drake London will be seeking massive contract extensions sooner rather than later.

By then, the disastrous Kirk Cousins' contract will be off the books, but the Dirty Birds must keep their stars to remain contenders. For now, the rookie contracts are cheap enough to build around, but the front office must act quickly.

The 2025 NFL Draft was proof that the front office wants to win now, but clearly aren't pushing the right buttons. If the Falcons don't buy aggressively, the season may be over, and so will Morris' tenure in Atlanta.

Receiver, secondary, and depth on both sides of the trenches are all key holes that must be filled. Injuries have riddled the roster down to bare bones, and Morris needs help.

Over the next six weeks, the Falcons face four potentially playoff-bound teams. In a win over the Bills, the Dirty Birds proved they can play with the big dogs, but not consistently. A humiliating loss against the then 1-6 Dolphins reversed that thought process quickly.

Morris' job is on the line this season, and failing to improve the roster at the deadline will only serve as the nail in the coffin if things don't change in Atlanta.