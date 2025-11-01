Raheem Morris mess is making the Falcons' next head coach impossible to ignore

The Atlanta Falcons 34-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 exposed just how bad things are in Atlanta. Raheem Morris is right back on the hot seat, while his continued loyalty to offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has the Falcons' offense looking like one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL.

With Morris back on the hot seat, it would be unsurprising to see him get fired after the season if Atlanta's slide continues. This team is better than the way they've been playing, and perhaps a change in leadership could finally see this team tap into that untapped potential.

And the perfect candidate just became crystal clear. Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken is the brain child behind one of the NFL's most exciting offenses, and has ties to the area. Before landing in Baltimore, Monken served as Kirby Smart's OC at Georgia, which could be enticing to Arthur Blank.

Todd Monken is the perfect successor to Raheem Morris in Atlanta

Robinson's work as a play-caller has come with heavy scrutiny, as his utilization of the pistol formation hasn't gotten the most out of Michael Penix Jr. But since Monken was hired by Baltimore, Lamar Jackson was named the NFL MVP in 2023, before finishing second to Josh Allen last season.

Moreover, the 59-year-old was the play-caller at Georgia for both of their national championships in 2022 and 2023. That was when John Harbaugh sought him out, expecting him to elevate the Ravens offense in ways Greg Roman never could—and he's done just that.

The Baltimore offense has struggled this season, but that is by no fault of Monken's. Jackson has battled injury, which saw Cooper Rush and Snoop Huntley draw starts in his absence for the 2-5 Ravens.

The Ravens are averaging just under 25 points per game this season, and most of that came with their two-time MVP in the lineup. However, their own slow start has seen fans turn on Harbaugh, with some campaigning for Monken to be promoted in his place.

Harbaugh is a Super Bowl-winning coach, and his coaching tree is known for yielding results. Mike Macdonald, who the Falcons passed on, has the Seahawks atop the NFC West, while disciples like Gary Kubiak, Vic Fangio, and Jim Caldwell also enjoyed successful coaching stints.

Monken is among the hottest head coaching candidates in the NFL right now, and could be exactly what is needed to inject life into this offense and cement Penix's status as the franchise quarterback.