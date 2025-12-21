The Atlanta Falcons enter Week 16 against the Cardinals with a 5-9 record and are safely out of the playoff hunt. Even with terrible NFC South competition, the Falcons' 1-7 midseason stretch sank the season. Now, Atlanta plays for bragging rights and hierarchy on the 2026 depth chart.

Let's dissect some key matchups in Week 16 that will have key implications in determining the outcome.

3 key matchups haunting the Falcons entering Week 16 against the Cardinals

James Pearce Jr vs Cardinals' offensive line

Everyone knows Pearce Jr has enjoyed a historic six-game stretch. The rookie edge rusher has been on a tear, with 7.5 sacks over his last six games. In Week 16, he'll line up against veteran tackle Kelvin Beachum and rookie tackle Josh Fryar with star tackle Paris Johnson Jr. inactive.

Fryar is a backup left tackle, and it's not hard to see why. If history repeats itself, Fryar will be in for a rude awakening this Sunday. The rookie is an undrafted free agent, who has allowed six pressures in under pass blocking snaps this season.

On the other side, 14-year veteran Kelvin Beachum has struggled this season. The 36-year-old has the 67th-best pass block grade according to Pro Football Focus, and is even worse at blocking the run. If Pearce is one-on-one with either of these tackles, he could easily continue his sack streak.

A.J. Terrell vs Marvin Harrison Jr. or Michael Wilson

Terrell has enjoyed a solid season, but a mediocre last two weeks. Jaxon Smith-Njigba scored the first two touchdowns Terrell has allowed all season in Week 14. In Week 15, Terrell struggled against Emeka Egbuka and Mike Evans at times, and the two combined for nearly 200 yards.

Terrell will square off with either Marvin Harrison Jr. or Michael Wilson in Week 16, and neither sound appealing. Wilson is enjoying a dominant five-game stretch where he averages over 100 yards a game.

Harrison has been injured much of the last month and change, but has dominated at times. The Falcons need secondary depth going forward regardless of how Terrell plays, but his performance these next three weeks will dictate how hard they go after the position this coming offseason.

Cardinals RB Michael Carter vs Falcons' interior defensive line

The Cardinals' running back room has been decimated with injuries, and Week 15 made it worse. After third-string running back Bam Knight was carted off the field on Sunday, the Cardinals will turn to Michael Carter to tote the rock.

Carter would be the Cardinals fourth-string running back if everyone were healthy, and likely wouldn't be on the active roster. Outside of Week 14, the Falcons have been good at stopping the run over the last five weeks.

A key to this game will be making the Cardinals offense one dimensional, which should be easy considering their fourth-string running back will likely start, but Brandon Dorlus' potential absence complicates things.