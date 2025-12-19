This weekend, the Atlanta Falcons are looking to win back-to-back games for this first time since Weeks 4 and 6 against the Bills and Commanders. Momentum has been incredibly hard to come by in Atlanta, but a comeback win over the Bucs on primetime was the exact type of outing fans have been waiting for.

What's making matters even better is the fact the 29-28 Week 15 victory came on Thursday Night Football and has provided the Dirty Birds with a mini bye week. They're playing on three extra days of rest, which is a luxury that's been hard to come by for one of the most injured teams in the NFL.

However, the struggling Arizona Cardinals are still standing in their way. After getting thrashed by the Houston Texans last weekend, the Cardinals have lost six straight games and are in a very similar spot to the Falcons since they're also dealing with the injury bug and a head coach who's on the hot seat.

Falcons' final Week 16 injury report is quietly rewriting a weeks-old narrative

The Falcons will head to Glendale this weekend, but they might be their healthiest in weeks. Drake London is trending in the right direction to play for the first time since his Week 11 PCL sprain, which would provide a much-needed boost to an Atlanta passing game that has suffered in his absence.

However, Raheem Morris confirmed earlier this week that Mike Hughes won't play on Sunday after suffering a sprained ankle in Week 15. That means that with Billy Bowman Jr. out for the year, undrafted rookie Cobee Bryant is in line to make his first start of the year despite a rough outing last week.

But otherwise, this team could be entering the weekend relatively unscathed for the first time in weeks. Here''s how Friday injury report looked.

Did not participate:

WR KhaDarrel Hodge (shoulder)

WR Drake London (knee)

CB Mike Hughes (ankle)

EDGE James Pearce Jr. (foot)

TE Charlie Woerner (rest)

DL David Onyemata (rest)

Limited participation:

TE Kyle Pitts (knee)

DL Brandon Dorlus (illness/shoulder)

ILB Kaden Elliss (rest)

T Jake Matthews (rest)

Full:

RB Bijan Robinson (illness)

CB Dee Alford (illness)

EDGE Leonard Floyd (illness)

DL LaCale London (shoulder)

DL Ruke Orhorhoro (groin)

Out for Week 16:

WR KhaDarrel Hodge (shoulder)

CB Mike Hughes (ankle)

Let's break this down. London practiced in a limited fashion in each of the last two days, so it seems like his Friday absence is precautionary. Morris confirmed he'll play despite the questionable tag, which is fantastic news for Kirk Cousins, who has yet to throw to his WR1 in any of his starts this year.

Something worth noting is James Pearce Jr.'s late addition to the injury report. The Defensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner been playing through this same foot injury lately so it should be nothing to phone home about despite having no limitations earlier this week, but if he's inactive it would be horrible news for the pass rush.

Dorlus has also been playing through injury, and should be good to go, but Morris is known for being cautious with injuries. The second-year DT has been one of the best players on the defense this year, so Ruke Orhorhoro, LaCale London, and David Onyemata will have to step up if he doesn't play.

With Hughes sidelined, it's reassuting to know the Falcons will have Dee Alford available to play the nickel, since we all know how the Natrone Brooks experiment ended against the Panthers. And knowing all of the players dealing with illness are a full go means flu season is over in Flowery Branch.

This team is the healthiest it's been in weeks, which will help fans rest easy against a Cardinals team that's struggled while starting Jacoby Brissett.