The trade deadline is officially upon us, and the Falcons have stood pat thus far. Despite not having their 2026 first-round pick, there are plenty of opportunities to acquire cheaper options to bolster the roster in order for the 3-5 Dirty Bird to extend their playoff window in this season and beyond.

With that being said, here are three potential trade targets to improve the roster that wouldn't break the bank, and seem to be realistic.

3 low-cost trade targets the Falcons must consider acquiring before the deadline

Jets WR Allen Lazard

It's no secret the Jets have been one of, if not the worst teams in football this season. After gifting a terrible two-year $40 million contract to Justin Fields, the 1-7 Jets have fallen apart across the board and must enter a full rebuild under their new regime.

While the Falcons are in the worst cap situation in the league at the moment, acquiring Allen Lazard would cost next to nothing. Lazard has a $4.1 million cap hit this season and is owed $1.75 million this season—pretty worth it for a late Day 3 pick.

If the Falcons can maneuver around the cap situation, acquiring Lazard would be a net positive. The 29-year-old has enjoyed a solid career after going undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Lazard has spent nearly every season with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback, and severely struggled without the future Hall-of-Famer—only catching seven passes for 45 yards and a touchdown in 2025. He caught six touchdowns in 12 games last season, so maybe he'll be able to recreate the early-season magic Lazard had before his chest injury in Week 7.

With how poorly their receiver depth has been, this is a perfect low-cost playmaker addition the Falcons should consider.

Raiders OG Jackson Powers-Johnson

In his second season in professional football, Powers-Johnson has played fantastically. PFF ranks the Raiders' guard 33rd in PFF grade and 25th in run block grade. Afrer guards Matthew Bergeron and Chris Lindstrom went down in Week 9, Powers-Johnson would be a perfect add to sure up the banged up offensive line.

The second-year man out of Oregon was drafted 44th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. This season, he's allowed two sacks on 198 pass block snaps and been flagged just three times. This acquisition may be more pricey due to the rookie contract, but this young guard could be a staple in Atlanta for a long time.

Dolphins CB Rasul Douglas

Douglas has been around the league for many years and played well with various teams. In his ninth NFL season and fifth destination, the 30-year-old has allowed receptions on just 59% of targets his way through nine games this season.

After signing a 1-year, $1.5 million contract over the offseason with the Dolphins, the veteran cornerback has turned himself into a prime trade candidate. He may not be the player he was in Buffalo or Green Bay, but is still an upgrade over Mike Hughes.

With a cheap contract, the Dolphins shouldn't require much to move on from this aging corner. A regime change in Miami is only beginning, and Douglas is an expiring asset. It only makes sense for the Falcons to bolster their secondary, which lacks depth, especially with injuries everywhere.