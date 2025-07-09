ESPN Analyst suggests Falcons make this move before the NFL season begins

It's no secret Kyle Pitts has potentially been the NFL's biggest bust since his 2021 rookie campaign. The highly touted Florida Gator never put the pieces back together after his 1,000-yard 2021 season, and Falcons fans are tired of it.

ESPN NFL analyst Aaron Schatz recently proposed trading the former four-star tight end, which may excite Falcons fans or fantasy owners alike. Schatz suggested extracting value now, given the small chance of a 2026 reunion.

Kyle Pitts could be traded, but who would the Falcons replace him with?

Ever since his career season, nearly every piece around him has changed. With Michael Penix entering year two, and the offense around him humming, it's finally time to add a real difference-maker at tight end.

While the draft is over, it's still easy to find potential replacements before the season begins. Internally, the short list of Charlie Woerner, Felipe Franks, or Teagan Quitoriano doesn't inspire confidence in anyone.

Mark Andrews and Cole Kmet have been pushed out of starting spots, and would be top-end replacements for Pitts via trade. Although aging, Andrews still caught 11 touchdowns in 24'. Two years removed from his most recent Pro Bowl appearance, Andrews still provides athleticism, experience, and upside in a market gasping for potential.

The aging tight end is owed $14M in 25' and is a free agent the following season. Kmet is a different story. After a career-best 23' season, the Notre Dame product was shoved to the side after one down year.

Nearly everything has changed in Chicago since drafting Caleb Williams, and so has the tight end position. Michigan standout Colston Loveland was drafted 10th overall in the 25' NFL draft and is poised to take the starting job immediately.

Kmet is one year into a four-year, $50 million contract extension but the Bears hold a buy-out after this season. While still somewhat expensive, Kmet has proven consistency and upside over his five-year career.

This past tight-end free-agent class was weak, but Mike Gesicki is still a serviceable option. The 29-year-old totaled 665 yards on 65 receptions in 2024 but has never produced an above-average season.

While Pitts has produced meaningly stats the past three seasons, the Falcons haven't budged toward a decision. In all likelihood, the veteran will return to Atlanta and perform poorly yet again. If so, the lack of 2026 first-round draft capital may haunt the Falcons' front office.

