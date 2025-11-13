3 most frustrating moments that summed up Falcons’ Week 10 collapse in Berlin

After battling back from an early deficit, the Atlanta Falcons led for a majority of their overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colrs in Berlin. Unfortunately, a late field goal tied the game, and the inability to move the ball in overtime sealed the game, helping Atlanta fall in a 31-25 heartbreaker.

Week 10 was full of frustrating moments, so cataloging them will be difficult, but doable. Let's look back and see what frustrated fans the most.

3 frustrating moments that summed up Falcons’ Week 10 collapse in Berlin

The defense giving up a third-and-21

Of course, the game-tying field goal was frustrating, but the plays before it really burned. On 3rd and 21, down by three, following an 11-yard sack on their own 41, with a minute and a half left in the game, the Falcons forgot to contain Daniel Jones' mobility. It felt like Jones had five minutes in the pocket, where he was left completely untouched.

The Falcons attempted to contain the veteran quarterback's rushing ability but left no linebackers to spy the QB, en route to his 19-yard rush. The rush was a dagger in the heart, but it was still fourth down. On the next play, a quick dump-off into rookie tight end Tyler Warren's hands secured 10 yards and moved the chains for a fourth-down conversion.

If the Falcons' forced a throwaway, an incomplete pass, or heck, even a short yardage play on 3rd and 21, this outcome would have looked much different. Four plays later, the Colts nailed an easy 44-yard field goal to tie the game and force overtime.

Colts 23-yard pass in overtime

After a pitiful 40-yard punt from Bradley Pinion, the Colts started their overtime drive from their own 43-yard line. On 2nd-and-nine, Daniels connected with Warren again, this time for 23 yards, placing Indianapolis well into field goal range.

The rookie sensation finished with eight receptions for 99 yards and was selected with the first-round pick immediately before Atlanta selected Jalon Walker.

Five straight runs

After the back-breaking 23-yard play that placed the Colts deep in Atlanta territory, the defense collapsed. Jonathan Taylor, who ran for a bazillion yards on Sunday, ran five straight times into the teeth of the Falcons' defense with no repercussions. Four of the five rushes secured at least six yards, including an 11-yard rush on third down.

The Atlanta defense knew it was coming, over and over again, and never stopped it. Imagine a boxer tells his opponent where and when he's punching five times in a row, and you can't stop it. That's what Falcons fans felt like on Sunday. This OT drive summed up the putrid rush defense in Week 10, and made Falcons' fans furious in the process.